UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No.2 railroad operator, reported a 9.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, due mainly to a delayed grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.
However, lower costs helped the company post a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Revenue fell to C$1.55 billion ($1.18 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.71 billion a year earlier.
CP's profit rose to C$347 million, or C$2.34 per share, from C$323 million, or C$2.04 per share, in the same period last year.
The company also named interim Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani as permanent CFO. ($1 = 1.3085 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
