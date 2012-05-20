May 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said
on Saturday the union representing nearly 5,000 engineers,
conductors and traffic controllers submitted a 72-hour strike
notice, giving workers the right to walk off their jobs as early
as Wednesday.
Canada's second largest railroad said it would carry on with
negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, with the
assistance of a federal mediator.
The talks come at a time when CP is under extreme pressure
to improve its operating performance, currently the worst in the
industry.
On Thursday, the railway's management conceded defeat in a
proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman.
Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit
after a boardroom coup, clearing the way for a management
overhaul.
Contract talks, which began in October 2011, have not
resolved issues on pensions, work rules, wages, fatigue
management and work-life balance, the union says. The previous
contract expired on Jan. 1.
CP has said pension costs are hurting its operating
efficiency and the company's ability to make investments that
would bring growth.
It said it had made C$1.9 billion in solvency deficit
contributions to its pension plan over the past three years and
that it must now make its pension and retirement benefits
comparable with industry standards.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Peter Cooney)