TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd managers will be ready to take over if train crews and yard workers strike this weekend, Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel said on Wednesday.

Creel said a strike would reduce CP Rail's earnings per share by about one cent per day.

"We won't be able to move 100 percent of the business, but certainly we're going to protect the business as best we can," said Creel, speaking at an investor conference. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)