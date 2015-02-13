(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA Feb 13 Canadian Labour Minister Kellie
Leitch is intervening to encourage an agreement in contract
negotiations between union workers and Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd to stave off a potential weekend strike, her
spokesman said on Friday.
Unions representing workers at CP Rail have given notice
they may go on strike just after midnight on
Saturday.
Leitch was in Montreal on Friday and "is personally
intervening to encourage all parties to work together to quickly
reach agreements in the best interest of the Canadian economy
and Canadians, and to avoid a costly and damaging
work-stoppage," said her spokesman, Andrew McGrath.
CP, Canada's No. 2 railway, said earlier this week that its
managers will be ready to take over if engineers and conductors
walk off the job.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference gave notice on Tuesday
that it will strike just after midnight on Saturday unless it
reaches a contract deal. CP said the Teamsters represent more
than 3,000 active locomotive engineers and conductors.
Unifor, which has also been in contract negotiations and
represents about 1,800 maintenance and safety workers at the
railway, gave notice late on Wednesday that it may go on strike
at the same time.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)