By Leah Schnurr and Jeffrey Hodgson
OTTAWA/TORONTO Feb 13 The Canadian government
said on Friday it had joined contract talks between Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd and unionized staff ahead of a
possible weekend strike, but it also began laying the groundwork
to introduce back-to-work legislation.
Canadian Labour Minister Kellie Leitch intervened in the
negotiations to encourage an agreement and stave off a potential
weekend strike, her spokesman said.
But the Conservative government also put back-to-work
legislation on Parliament's notice paper for Monday, meaning it
could pass it into law soon after any strike.
In recent years, the government has intervened or threatened
to intervene in several major labor disputes in the
transportation sector.
Unions representing workers at CP Rail have given notice
they may go on strike just after midnight on
Saturday.
Leitch was in Montreal on Friday and "is personally
intervening to encourage all parties to work together to quickly
reach agreements in the best interest of the Canadian economy
and Canadians, and to avoid a costly and damaging
work-stoppage," said her spokesman, Andrew McGrath.
CP, Canada's No. 2 railway, said earlier this week that its
managers will be ready to take over if engineers and conductors
walk off the job.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference gave notice on Tuesday
that it will strike just after midnight on Saturday unless it
reaches a contract deal. CP said the Teamsters represent more
than 3,000 active locomotive engineers and conductors.
Unifor, which has also been in contract negotiations and
represents about 1,800 maintenance and safety workers at the
railway, gave notice late on Wednesday that it may go on strike
at the same time.
