OTTAWA Feb 16 The Canadian government is
expected to introduce legislation on Monday that would send more
than 3,000 striking workers back to their jobs after contract
talks between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and one of
its unions broke down over the weekend.
The introduction of a government bill entitled "An Act to
provide for the resumption of rail service operations" was
listed on Monday's order of business under Minister of Labour
Kellie Leitch. If passed, it could force employees back to work
within days.
Leitch has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 pm EST
(2030 GMT).
"Our government will take swift action to protect our
economy," Leitch said on her Twitter feed, noting the strike
would cost the Canadian economy, which has already been dealt a
blow by plunging oil prices, about C$205 million a week.
Canada's No. 2 railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference failed to agree on terms including scheduling and
rest time, prompting train engineers and conductors to walk off
the job on Sunday.
CP rail is operating a reduced freight schedule run by its
managers.
In recent years, the government has intervened, or
threatened to, in several major transportation-related labor
disputes including at CP, where it introduced legislation that
ended a nine-day strike in 2012.
