OTTAWA Feb 16 Canadian Pacific Railway
and the Teamsters Canada union have agreed to seek mediated
arbitration, ending a one-day strike at the country's No. 2
railway, Canada's labour minister said on Monday.
"The strike is over," Labour Minister Kellie Leitch told
reporters.
The government had planned to introduce back-to-work
legislation on Monday afternoon to force more than 3,000
locomotive engineers and conductors represented by the Teamster
Canada Rail Conference union back on the job.
