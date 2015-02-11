VANCOUVER Feb 11 Canada Labour Minister Kellie Leitch on Wednesday said she was encouraging the parties at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to bargain but declined to speculate on what Ottawa might do if workers went out on strike.

CP says its managers will be ready to take over if engineers and conductors in Canada walk off the job on Sunday.

Asked whether Ottawa might legislate striking employees back to work, Leitch told reporters: "I don't speculate on what's about to happen ... what we're encouraging the parties to do is to sit down and talk to each other so they come to a deal."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren)