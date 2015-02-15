TORONTO Feb 15 CP Rail's train
engineers and conductors have gone on strike, their union said
on Sunday, as a midnight deadline to reach agreement on a new
contract passed.
Canada's No. 2 railway had reached a last-minute deal with
another union, Unifor, which represents maintenance workers
minutes before the deadline. But it did not agree terms with
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represent more than
3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors.
"Canadian Pacific workers are now on strike," Teamsters
Canada said on its Twitter feed. A spokesman confirmed the
workers had walked off the job.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill)