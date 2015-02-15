TORONTO Feb 15 CP Rail's train engineers and conductors have gone on strike, their union said on Sunday, as a midnight deadline to reach agreement on a new contract passed.

Canada's No. 2 railway had reached a last-minute deal with another union, Unifor, which represents maintenance workers minutes before the deadline. But it did not agree terms with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represent more than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors.

"Canadian Pacific workers are now on strike," Teamsters Canada said on its Twitter feed. A spokesman confirmed the workers had walked off the job. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill)