(Adds CP Rail, Teamsters' comments)
TORONTO Feb 15 Canadian Pacific Railway's
train engineers and conductors walked off the job on
Sunday as a midnight deadline to reach agreement on a new
contract passed, setting the stage for back-to-work legislation
to be enacted by the government.
Canada's No. 2 railway had reached a last-minute deal with
another union, Unifor, which represents safety and maintenance
workers minutes before the deadline.
But it did not agree terms with Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference (TCRC), which represent more than 3,000 locomotive
engineers and conductors.
"Picket lines are now being set up across Canada and the
rail shut down is happening," TCRC President Douglas Finnson
said in a statement.
The Teamsters and Unifor, Canada's largest private sector
union, had both set a Feb. 15 strike deadline.
CP said it was disappointed talks had broken down and its
offer for "immediate mediation and arbitration" rejected.
CP, which also has a substantial U.S. network, said last
week that its managers will be ready to take over if engineers
and conductors go on strike. On Sunday, it said it will deploy
its contingency plan and operate reduced freight service on its
Canadian network.
A strike would reduce earnings per share by about one cent
per day, the Calgary-based company previously said.
CP earned C$2.63 a share in the fourth quarter.
The Canadian government joined contract talks between CP
and unionized staff on Friday to help stave off a potential
strike but it also began laying the groundwork to introduce
back-to-work legislation.
The Conservative government put the legislation on
Parliament's notice paper for Monday, meaning it could pass it
into law soon after a strike.
In recent years, the government has intervened or threatened
to intervene in several major labor disputes in the
transportation sector.
Unpredictable schedules and fatigue problems have been key
issues in the Teamsters negotiations. CP has said union demands
were unreasonable.
"(Union) leadership claims that lack of time off is at the
heart of its reluctance to negotiate, yet 72 percent of all
engineers and conductors do not take the time off they are
entitled to," CP said on Sunday.
Scheduling has been an ongoing labor issue at both CP and at
Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest rail
operator.
CN reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters union on
Saturday and is still in talks with Unifor. Unlike CP, it had
not faced a strike deadline from either union.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill)