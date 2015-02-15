TORONTO Feb 15 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
prepared to operate a reduced freight schedule run by
its managers on Sunday, after talks on a new contract broke down
and more than 3,000 train engineers and conductors walked off
the job.
Canada's second-largest railway and the Teamsters Canada
Rail Conference could not agree on scheduling and rest time
before a midnight deadline passed. The railway reached a deal
with a second union, Unifor, which represents safety and
maintenance workers.
The strike will affect automakers, crude-by-rail and grain
shipments and the Port of Metro Vancouver. Commuters in Montreal
will also feel the effects, since CP operates some commuter
trains in Canada's second largest city. CP workers in the U.S.,
where the railway has a substantial network, are not on strike.
Jarrett Zielinski, president and CEO of Torq Energy
Logistics Ltd, which operates crude-by-rail loading facilities
in Western Canada, said he expected the federal government to
step in and take action.
"We are as exposed as anyone else and thus providing our
customers access to both Canadian class one railroads mitigates
some of the risk associated with that exposure," Zielinski said
before the strike was called.
"However, with U.S. crude oil inventories at record levels
and pipeline takeaway constraints mounting, we foresee increased
demand for (crude by rail) services."
Torq's main terminal in Unity, Saskatchewan, is connected to
both CP and Canadian National Railway, Canada's largest
rail company. CN reached a deal with the Teamsters on Saturday
and is in talks with Unifor but does not face a strike deadline.
Canada's Labour Minister Kellie Leitch, who intervened in
the talks on Friday to try to stave off the strike, said she was
"incredibly disappointed" that the union and the Calgary-based
company had failed to reach an agreement.
"Our government will review all available options to end any
work-stoppage expediently, up to and including the introduction
of legislation in Parliament," Leitch said in a statement.
The Canadian government began laying the groundwork to
introduce back-to-work legislation last week, putting it on
Parliament's notice paper for Monday, which means it could pass
into law soon after the strike.
In recent years, the government has intervened or threatened
to intervene in several major labor disputes involving
transportation.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Additional reporting by Nia
Williams in Calgary)