TORONTO, July 16 An eastbound Canadian Pacific
Railway freight train carrying gasoline and other cargo
derailed in the prairie province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday
afternoon, the rail operator said, but there were no injuries,
fire or leaks.
The accident occurred about 40 km (25 miles) west of the
south-central city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Sixteen of the 24
derailed cars were carrying gasoline, said CP spokesman, Ed
Greenberg, while five were carrying lumber and three were
carrying asphalt.
Greenberg said cleanup was underway and that service was
being rerouted.
CP, Canada's second-largest railway, is investigating the
accident and the Transportation Safety Board said separately
that a team of investigators were enroute to the accident.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)