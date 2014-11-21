(Adds comment from CP Rail)
TORONTO Nov 21 Contract talks between Canadian
Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference
(TCRC) have stalled, the union representing about 3,800
locomotive engineers and conductors at the country's No. 2
railway said on Friday.
The Teamsters said it filed an official request on Wednesday
for mediation, saying the main point of contention with
management was worker fatigue and how to manage it.
"They want significant concessions, a dramatic increase in
working hours out of each employee, provide less rest hours, and
within an industry plagued by fatigue already," Doug Finnson,
the Teamsters' chief negotiator, said in a statement.
CP Rail, which also has large operations in the United
States, said it has offered wage increases and an improved
benefit plan, among a number of other contract enhancements, and
that it had asked for contract discussions to begin a year ago.
The existing labor contract expires on Dec. 31.
"To be clear, it was the union that terminated the
negotiation sessions this week and we are waiting to hear back
from them," CP spokeswoman Breanne Feigel wrote in an email.
"On the subject of fatigue, CP has proposed a scheduling
framework that allows for greater predictability such that these
employees will know when they will work and when they will be
off."
Rest provisions were a key issue in contract negotiations
earlier this year between Canadian National Railway,
the country's biggest railway, and the Teamsters.
Union members at CN Rail voted down a tentative contract
deal because of doubts the railway would respect provisions for
rest, but a strike was averted when Canada's Conservative
government said it would use back-to-work legislation to keep
operations going.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)