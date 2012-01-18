(Corrects format for instrument codes in first and second paragraphs; also adds code for Intermediate Capital)

LONDON Jan 18 Private equity firm Cinven has signed a deal with Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) to buy its patent business CPA for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), the Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday.

The newspaper reported, without citing a source, that Cinven beat private equity rival BC Partners in an auction, the timing of which is unspecified in the article.

The auction saw the asking price for Jersey-based CPA go up almost 300 million pounds from the original, unspecified estimates, according to the Telegraph.

CPA, which looks after the intellectual property of anything from software to cereal recipes, with customers operating in chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals, technology and telecoms, was bought by ICG two years ago for 440 million pounds, the article said.

Investment firm ICG put the business up for sale at the end of last year, hoping to get around 700 million pounds, Reuters reported earlier this month. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)