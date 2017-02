BANGKOK Oct 18 Thailand's CP All Pcl

* Has closed more 7-Eleven stores -- now about 150 from 70 last week after floods worsen, Bunyat Kamnoonwat, assistant vice president, told Reuters

* Has closed a distribution centre in flood-hit Nonthaburi province; centres in other areas to work to ease impact

* Says still assessing the cost of damage from floods (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij)