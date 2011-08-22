BANGKOK Aug 22 Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl :

* Expects its 2011 net profit to be more than 8 billion baht ($268 million) and profit growth to exceed its target of 15-20 percent, due to rising sales of high-margin products and lower costs, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, head of finance and investor relations, told reporters

* Expects 2011 sales to be at least 150 billion baht and to exceed growth target of 15 percent

* Expects net profit to be more than 10 billion baht in 2013 and aims for average sales growth of 15 percent a year to more than 200 billion baht in the next five years

* Says plans to spend 4 billion baht a year to renovate existing stores and open average 500 new ones a year, mostly in the provinces; aims to have 7,000 stores by 2013

* Expects second-half net profit growth to be close to the first half

* It reported a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit. It posted first-half net profit of 4.25 billion baht. ($1 = 29.87 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksmkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)