BANGKOK Aug 9 CP All Pcl , Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, matching analysts' forecast, thanks to new store rollouts, improved gross margins and rising sales.

CP All, which runs the 7-Eleven network in Thailand and is a proxy for domestic consumption, reported an April-June net profit of 2.17 billion baht ($72.4 million), up from 1.77 billion a year earlier and 2.08 billion in the first quarter.

The results were in line with the 2.15 billion baht forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts say CP All's outlook remains strong, helped by aggressive store openings and its focus on higher-margin products in the ready-to-eat and drink segments.

CP All runs nearly 6,000 7-Eleven stores, the world's third-largest network behind Japan's Seven & I Holdings and 7-Eleven Inc in the United States.

It should benefit from the new government's plan to raise minimum wages, analysts say, since an expected rise in consumer spending should outpace any increase in costs.

CP All shares gained 10.6 percent in the second quarter, whereas the main Thai stock index lost 0.6 percent. ($1 = 29.97 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)