BANGKOK Aug 9 CP All Pcl , Thailand's
largest convenience store chain, reported a 23 percent rise in
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, matching analysts' forecast,
thanks to new store rollouts, improved gross margins and rising
sales.
CP All, which runs the 7-Eleven network in Thailand and is a
proxy for domestic consumption, reported an April-June net
profit of 2.17 billion baht ($72.4 million), up from 1.77
billion a year earlier and 2.08 billion in the first quarter.
The results were in line with the 2.15 billion baht forecast
by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Analysts say CP All's outlook remains strong, helped by
aggressive store openings and its focus on higher-margin
products in the ready-to-eat and drink segments.
CP All runs nearly 6,000 7-Eleven stores, the world's
third-largest network behind Japan's Seven & I Holdings
and 7-Eleven Inc in the United States.
It should benefit from the new government's plan to raise
minimum wages, analysts say, since an expected rise in consumer
spending should outpace any increase in costs.
CP All shares gained 10.6 percent in the second quarter,
whereas the main Thai stock index lost 0.6 percent.
($1 = 29.97 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)