UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK May 13 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 26.3 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to new store expansion and a slight increase in same-store sales.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, posted January-March net profit of 3.41 billion baht ($101 million), higher than the 2.92 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.
First quarter total revenue rose 10.6 percent on a year earlier as the number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334. Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.
CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Group, competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.
($1 = 33.70 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.