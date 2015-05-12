BANGKOK May 13 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 26.3 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to new store expansion and a slight increase in same-store sales.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, posted January-March net profit of 3.41 billion baht ($101 million), higher than the 2.92 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

First quarter total revenue rose 10.6 percent on a year earlier as the number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334. Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Group, competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.

($1 = 33.70 Baht)

