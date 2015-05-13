* Q1 net profit 3.41 bln baht vs forecast of 2.92 bln
* Same-store sales up 0.3 pct, after drop in past 4 quarters
* Shares up 6.5 percent to six-month high
(Adds analysts comments, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, May 13 CP All Pcl,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain, beat market
expectations by reporting a 26.3 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit, pushing up its stock to a six-month
high on Wednesday.
Lower-than-expected expenses, new store expansion and a
slight increase in same-store sales were attributed to earnings
growth in the quarter after CP All's profit fell following its
acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro two years ago.
Like other Thai retailers, CP All, which operates 7-Eleven
stores, was also hit by weak consumption, lower farm incomes
from falling agricultural prices and delay in government
spending.
CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, posted January-March net profit of 3.41
billion baht ($101 million), higher than the 2.92 billion baht
average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.
Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the
first quarterly rise after declines in the past four quarters.
Analysts expect sales to accelerate in the second half on
hope of improved economic conditions and continued opening of
new stores.
"With an anticipated economic recovery in the second half
and a good performance from Siam Makro, 2015 sales are expected
to increase 14.4 percent on year to 409 billion baht," Nat
Panassutrakorn, analyst at KGI Securities, said in a note.
Total revenue rose 10.6 percent from a year earlier as the
number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334, the company said in
a statement.
CP All said it aimed to open 600 stores in 2015 as part of
its plan to have 10,000 branches in 2018. It competes with
Japan's FamilyMart, Lawson Inc's Thai joint venture and
Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.
($1 = 33.70 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Gopakumar Warrier)