* Q1 net profit 3.41 bln baht vs forecast of 2.92 bln

* Same-store sales up 0.3 pct, after drop in past 4 quarters

* Shares up 6.5 percent to six-month high (Adds analysts comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, May 13 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, beat market expectations by reporting a 26.3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, pushing up its stock to a six-month high on Wednesday.

Lower-than-expected expenses, new store expansion and a slight increase in same-store sales were attributed to earnings growth in the quarter after CP All's profit fell following its acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro two years ago.

Like other Thai retailers, CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, was also hit by weak consumption, lower farm incomes from falling agricultural prices and delay in government spending.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted January-March net profit of 3.41 billion baht ($101 million), higher than the 2.92 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the first quarterly rise after declines in the past four quarters.

Analysts expect sales to accelerate in the second half on hope of improved economic conditions and continued opening of new stores.

"With an anticipated economic recovery in the second half and a good performance from Siam Makro, 2015 sales are expected to increase 14.4 percent on year to 409 billion baht," Nat Panassutrakorn, analyst at KGI Securities, said in a note.

Total revenue rose 10.6 percent from a year earlier as the number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334, the company said in a statement.

CP All said it aimed to open 600 stores in 2015 as part of its plan to have 10,000 branches in 2018. It competes with Japan's FamilyMart, Lawson Inc's Thai joint venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit. ($1 = 33.70 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)