BANGKOK Nov 3 CP All Pcl , Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, beating analysts' forecast, due to growth in same-store sales and higher product margins.

CP All, which operates the 7-Eleven network in Thailand and is a proxy for domestic consumption, reported a July-September net profit of 2.17 billion baht ($70.4 million), up from 1.67 billion baht a year earlier and the same as its profit in the second quarter.

The outcome was above the 1.99 billion baht forecast by two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

CP All runs more than 6,000 7-Eleven stores, the world's third-largest network behind Japan's Seven & I Holdings and 7-Eleven Inc in the United States.

It has faced supply chain problems because of the country's worst floods in half a century, which have forced at least 300 of its outlets to close. Analysts therefore expect weaker fourth-quarter earnings.

CP All shares rose 8.5 percent in the third quarter, outperforming the 12 percent drop in the main Thai stock index .

($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)