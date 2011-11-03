UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
BANGKOK Nov 3 CP All Pcl , Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, beating analysts' forecast, due to growth in same-store sales and higher product margins.
CP All, which operates the 7-Eleven network in Thailand and is a proxy for domestic consumption, reported a July-September net profit of 2.17 billion baht ($70.4 million), up from 1.67 billion baht a year earlier and the same as its profit in the second quarter.
The outcome was above the 1.99 billion baht forecast by two analysts surveyed by Reuters.
CP All runs more than 6,000 7-Eleven stores, the world's third-largest network behind Japan's Seven & I Holdings and 7-Eleven Inc in the United States.
It has faced supply chain problems because of the country's worst floods in half a century, which have forced at least 300 of its outlets to close. Analysts therefore expect weaker fourth-quarter earnings.
CP All shares rose 8.5 percent in the third quarter, outperforming the 12 percent drop in the main Thai stock index .
($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.