Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
BANGKOK Feb 21 CP All, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 2 percent, in line with analysts' forecasts, thanks to a rise in sales and better gross margins.
CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted an October-December net profit of 1.58 billion baht ($51.4 million), up from 1.55 billion baht a year earlier, but down from 2.17 billion in the third quarter due to severe flooding.
It is expected to post a net profit of 1.64 billion baht for the quarter and 8.07 billion for 2011 according to 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its full-year profit of 8 billion baht was higher than the 6.6 billion baht in 2010.
Analysts expect a positive performance from CP All this year on the back of an aggressive expansion and growing sales at its existing stores.
CP All stock rose 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter, underperforming the main Thai stock index, which climbed 11.9 percent.
($1 = 30.73 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.