MOSCOW Dec 13 Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) CPC-E are expected to rise by 0.7 percent in January to 2.438 million tonnes, month-on-month, a preliminary schedule showed on Tuesday.

The pipeline group is led by U.S. major Chevron and includes Russian pipeline company Transneft, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and LUKOIL .

Its state shareholders, Russia and Kazakhstan, own 31 percent and 19 percent of CPC, respectively.

CPC will pump slightly less crude next year than the 32 million tonnes planned for 2011 due to expansion works. It shipped 34.9 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)