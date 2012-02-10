MOSCOW Feb 10 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is seeking a loan of $1.5-$2 billion to finance capacity expansion, Vedomosti business daily reported on Friday, citing a banking source and a source close to the company.

The report said that the consortium, which connects Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits with the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, hired Sullivan & Cromwell and VTB Capital as consultants for the deal.

CPC plans to expand annual capacity of the pipeline from 30 million tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) to 67 million tonnes.

Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly, owns 31 percent of CPC. The Kazakh government, U.S. oil major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL also have stakes.

Transneft was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Richard Borsuk)