MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian and Kazakh oil
exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) rose in
January by 7.4 percent, month-on-month, CPC said on Friday.
The pipeline group shipped an average of 83,979 tonnes per
day (659,235 barrels) in the first month of the year, up from
78,229 tonnes (614,098 barrels) in December.
This was down from 94,936 tonnes a day in January 2011. The
group gave no reason for the decline.
Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline
monopoly, owns 31 percent of CPC. The Kazakh state, U.S. oil
major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL also have
stakes.
The group exports CPC Blend from a terminal near the Russian
port of Novorossiisk on the Black Sea. Russian companies such as
Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz and TNK-BP
also ship crude via CPC.
CPC connects Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits with
Novorossiisk. Although the CPC pipeline traverses Russia and was
developed in conjunction with the Russian government, it was the
first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable
alternative to the Russian dominated northern export routes.
(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Keiron Henderson)