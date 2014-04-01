MOSCOW, April 1 Russian and Kazakh oil exports
via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) jumped by 24 percent
in March, compared with a year earlier, as the result of an
expansion in pipeline capacity.
Loadings carried from Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits
to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk rose to 837,682
barrels per day (bpd) in March from 684,641 bpd in the same
month last year, CPC said on Tuesday.
This is less than the 909,694 pumped in February, which was
a monthly record high.
CPC exports rose to 32.7 million tonnes in 2013 from 31.8
million a year earlier and plans call for further expansion of
the pipeline's capacity to 40 million tonnes this year.
Although it traverses Russia and was developed in
conjunction with the Russian government, the pipeline was the
first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable
alternative to more Russian-dominated northern export routes.
The CPC consortium involves Russian state-owned pipeline
monopoly Transneft, the state of Kazakhstan, U.S.
oil company Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL.
(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Anthony Barker)