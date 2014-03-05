MOSCOW, March 5 Russian and Kazakh oil exports
via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) hit a monthly high in
February due to expansion of the link.
Loadings carried from Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits
to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk rose to 909,694
barrels per day (bpd) from 744,454 bpd in January, CPC said.
CPC exports rose to 32.7 million tonnes in 2013 from 31.8
million a year earlier and plans call for expanding the
pipeline's capacity to 48 million this year.
Although it traverses Russia and was developed in
conjunction with the Russian government, the pipeline was the
first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable
alternative to Russia-dominated northern export routes.
The CPC consortium involves Russian state-owned pipeline
monopoly Transneft, the state of Kazakhstan, U.S.
oil company Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL.