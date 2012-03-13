By Jessica Jaganathan
| SINGAPORE, March 13
SINGAPORE, March 13 Taiwan's CPC is
planning to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) hydrotreater for
a two-month maintenance in June, during which it may offer some
high sulphur gasoil cargoes, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The hydrotreater, which removes sulphur from high sulphur
gasoil to make it a more environmentally friendly transport
fuel, at CPC's 300,000 bpd Talin refinery will be shut for about
60 days from June, they said.
The refiner is expected to offer about two to three cargoes
of high sulphur gasoil during the maintenance period, one of the
sources familiar with the matter said.
The additional supply will provide some reprieve to a market
that is increasingly in short supply of high sulphur gasoil as
refiners move to upgrade their facilities to produce the more
expensive and environmentally friendly diesel.
The hydrotreater was added to the refinery in late 2010 to
enable the production of 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur diesel in
line with Taiwan's switch to Euro-IV compliant fuel in July,
2011.
CPC is aiming to shut three crude distillation units for
maintenance between August and November, industry sources have
said earlier.
The Taiwan-owned firm operates two other refineries apart
from Talin, a 220,000 bpd plant in Kaohsiung and a 200,000 bpd
refinery in Taoyuan.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)