BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
Jan 14 CPD SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it issued 30,000 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 30 million zlotys ($8.2 million)
* The issue price of series B bonds is 1,000 zlotys per bond
* The series B bonds bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 9.1% per annum
* The maturity date is Jan. 13, 2019
($1 = 3.6396 zlotys)
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.