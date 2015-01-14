Jan 14 CPD SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it issued 30,000 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 30 million zlotys ($8.2 million)

* The issue price of series B bonds is 1,000 zlotys per bond

* The series B bonds bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 9.1% per annum

* The maturity date is Jan. 13, 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6396 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)