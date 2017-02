BANGKOK Aug 10 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Expects second-half sales to be higher than the first half due to strong demand from consumers, President Adirek Sripratak told reporters

* Says no plan to raise product prices despite an increase in material costs

* Expects no impact from U.S. credit rating downgrade on its export sales

* Earlier, Thailand's largest agribusiness group reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit due to rising sales and prices of chicken and other meat. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij)