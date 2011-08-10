BANGKOK Aug 10 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
, Thailand's largest agribusiness company, reported a 22
percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday thanks to rising
sales and prices of chicken and other meat, equity income and
lower interest expenses.
CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's
largest agribusiness conglomerates, reported an April-June net
profit of 4.87 billion baht ($163 million), up from 4 billion
baht a year earlier.
The profit compared with the average forecast of 4.83
billion baht by six analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Analysts expect CP Foods' third-quarter earnings to remain
strong, driven by positive margins in the second half of this
year, with growth in sales and higher prices for chicken, pork
and shrimp.
Shares in CP Foods, valued at about $7.4 billion, gained
14.6 percent in the second quarter, outperforming the 0.6
percent fall in the main Thai index .
At the midsession break, CP Foods was up 3.4 percent against
a 1.7 percent rise in the broader market.
($1 = 29.82 Baht)
(Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)