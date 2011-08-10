BANGKOK Aug 10 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday thanks to rising sales and prices of chicken and other meat, equity income and lower interest expenses.

CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's largest agribusiness conglomerates, reported an April-June net profit of 4.87 billion baht ($163 million), up from 4 billion baht a year earlier.

The profit compared with the average forecast of 4.83 billion baht by six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts expect CP Foods' third-quarter earnings to remain strong, driven by positive margins in the second half of this year, with growth in sales and higher prices for chicken, pork and shrimp.

Shares in CP Foods, valued at about $7.4 billion, gained 14.6 percent in the second quarter, outperforming the 0.6 percent fall in the main Thai index .

At the midsession break, CP Foods was up 3.4 percent against a 1.7 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 29.82 Baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)