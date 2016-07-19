By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, July 19
SAO PAULO, July 19 Caixa de Previdência dos
Funcionários do Banco do Brasil is inclined to accept State Grid
Corp of China's bid for CPFL Energia SA,
an electricity utility in which Brazil's largest pension fund
has a 29.4 percent stake, two people with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
Senior officials at Previ, as the fund is known,
have elaborated a draft document in which they recommend taking
State Grid's proposal of 25 reais per share of CPFL, said the
people, who spoke under the condition of anonymity since the
matter remains under discussion.
Previ, which manages 155 billion reais ($48 billion) in
savings for employees of state-controlled Banco do Brasil
SA, has to decide on the matter before the end of
July, the people said. Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli and Gueitiro
Genso, the chief executives of Banco do Brasil and Previ,
respectively, discussed the matter recently, the people added.
Press representatives for Previ and Banco do Brasil
declined to comment.
On July 1, State Grid, the world's largest utility, agreed
to buy Brazilian construction conglomerate Camargo Correa SA's
23.6 percent stake in CPFL for 5.9 billion reais. Under terms of
a shareholder accord, State Grid had to extend the same offer to
other shareholders, including Previ and an investment vehicle
called Bonaire - which has four other state-run pension funds.
A decision by Previ to accept State Grid's proposal could
lure the other funds into the deal and trigger a buyout of
minority shareholders, the people said. The accord will only be
signed once State Grid concludes due diligence procedures, and
once Previ and the other funds relinquish their right to bid for
CPFL, one of the people said.
Most state-run pension funds are desperately looking for
cash as Brazil's harshest recession since the 1930s and a flurry
of ill-timed, government-mandated investments led to record
losses last year.
The same person said State Grid could pay as much as 25
billion reais for 100 percent of CPFL, and assume about 15
billion reais of CPFL's obligations. The deal also gives State
Grid control of CPFL Renováveis SA, a renewable power
firm in which CPFL has a 52 percent stake.
The transaction is subject to regulatory and antitrust
approval.
($1 = 3.2522 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Andrew Hay)