UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA shareholder Energia São Paulo Fundo de Investimento em Ações has decided to exercise tag-along rights in a deal with China's State Grid Corp, according to a securities filing by CPFL on Wendesday.
State Grid is buying a controlling stake in CPFL from Brazilian engineering conglomerate Camargo Corea, opening the way for other shareholders to exercise their so-called tag-along rights and also sell their shares in the company. CPFL said it was waiting to be notified of Energia SP FIA formally exercising its tag-along rights, the filing added. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 29 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp is discussing a settlement with Hunter Harrison, the outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, and activist investor Paul Hilal that could make Harrison CSX's CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.