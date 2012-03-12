* Fourth-quarter 2011 profit, EBITDA rise more than a fifth

* Earns $243 mln in Q4

* Full-year 2011 earnings up slightly to 1.58 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Major Brazilian power utility CPFL Energia reported fourth-quarter net earnings of 443 million reais ($243 million) on Monday, 23 percent more than in the same period of 2010.

EBITDA or profit before interest payments, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2011 reached 978 million reais, an increase of 21 percent from the same period in the year before.

CPFL is one of the biggest private-sector utilities in Brazil and supplies power to the populous south and southeast of the country.

The company's net profit for all of 2011 reached 1.58 billion reais, it said, slightly above 2010's 1.56 billion. EBITDA for 2011 climbed 12.5 percent from the previous year, however, to 3.77 billion reais.

Net revenue for 2011 grew 6.2 percent to 12.76 billion reais.

For an interview published in late February with CPFL's Chief Executive, Wilson Ferreira Junior, see: ($1 = 1.8199 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gary Hill)