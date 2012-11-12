UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth of 15-20 percent in 2013 and planned to focus on overseas business expansion.
For investment at home, CP Foods will focus on food-related businesses, including an increase of production capacity of ready meal products and expansion of food distribution channels, such as CP Food World, it said in a statement.
Earlier, the company reported a 53 percent drop in third-quarter net profit (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources