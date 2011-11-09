BANGKOK Nov 9 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* On track to exceed its 2011 revenue target of 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion) despite flooding, the company said in a statement

* The company has been slightly affected by the floods as it closed about 15 percent of its retail stores

* Thailand's largest agribusiness company posted an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, matching forecasts, thanks to strong growth in pork and shrimp sales, growth in overseas operations and equity gains.

($1 = 30.705 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)