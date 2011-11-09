BANGKOK Nov 9 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods
Pcl :
* On track to exceed its 2011 revenue target of 200 billion
baht ($6.5 billion) despite flooding, the company said in a
statement
* The company has been slightly affected by the floods as it
closed about 15 percent of its retail stores
* Thailand's largest agribusiness company posted an 18.7
percent rise in quarterly profit, matching forecasts, thanks to
strong growth in pork and shrimp sales, growth in overseas
operations and equity gains.
($1 = 30.705 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)