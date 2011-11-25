BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Expects lower fourth-quarter net profit than 5.09 billion baht it made in the third quarter due to seasonal factors and the flood impact, Adirek Sripratak, the company's president, told reporters

* Aims for 2012 sales growth of at least 10-15 percent

