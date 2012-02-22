BANGKOK Feb 22 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 sales up 50 percent at 300 billion baht ($9.8 billion) because of investment in Vietnam and China, the company said in a statement

* Expects sales to reach 600 billion baht in 2016

* Expects export growth of at least 20 percent in 2012

* The country's largest agribusiness company reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly better than analysts' forecasts, due to high farm prices and the expansion of its food and export businesses.

($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)