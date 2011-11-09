BANGKOK Nov 9 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
, Thailand's largest agribusiness company, reported an
18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday , matching forecasts, thanks to
strong growth in pork and shrimp sales, growth in overseas
operations and equity gains.
CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's
largest agribusiness conglomerates, posted a record net profit
of 5.09 billion baht ($165.8 million), up from 4.28
billion baht a year earlier and 4.87 billion in the previous
quarter.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of
5.08 billion baht for the July-September quarter.
Analysts expect softer results in the fourth quarter because
of seasonal factors but still expect growth from a year earlier.
Flooding in Thailand has had a minimal impact on CPF
production and the company should benefit from rising meat
prices after the floods, they said.
CP Foods' stock dropped 9.3 percent in the third quarter
versus the broader market's 12 percent decrease.
($1 = 30.705 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)