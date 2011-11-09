BANGKOK Nov 9 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday , matching forecasts, thanks to strong growth in pork and shrimp sales, growth in overseas operations and equity gains.

CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's largest agribusiness conglomerates, posted a record net profit of 5.09 billion baht ($165.8 million), up from 4.28 billion baht a year earlier and 4.87 billion in the previous quarter.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 5.08 billion baht for the July-September quarter.

Analysts expect softer results in the fourth quarter because of seasonal factors but still expect growth from a year earlier.

Flooding in Thailand has had a minimal impact on CPF production and the company should benefit from rising meat prices after the floods, they said.

CP Foods' stock dropped 9.3 percent in the third quarter versus the broader market's 12 percent decrease.

($1 = 30.705 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)