BANGKOK Aug 28 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, told Reuters on Friday it has halved its annual revenue and sales growth target to 5 percent due to Thailand's slowing economy.

"We normally set out an annual target growth of 10 percent. But this year we cut it back because of the impact of the slowing domestic economy on consumption," Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Simon Webb and Jason Neely)