BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 CPI PROPERTY GROUP :
* Announces acquisition of additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l. (HI)
* Today acquired 88 percent shares in entities holding remaining 50 percent shares in HI from Orco Property Group
* Transaction comprised of transfer of shares as well as of intercompany loans at current fair value (NAV)
* Overall transaction price amounts to 13.3 million euros ($16.27 million)
* Directly and indirectly holds 94 percent of HI as of today
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: