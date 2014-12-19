Dec 19CPI PROPERTY GROUP :

* Said on Thursday would improve balance sheet through 149 million euros ($183.06 million) contribution of bonds and loans in exchange for issue of 316.99 million new shares

* Said new shares having a par value of 0.10 euros and a subscription price 0.47 euros each were issued in a reserved capital increase paid by a contribution in kind

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)