BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28CPI Property Group :
* Said on Thursday net rental income grew by 32 pct over the first nine months of 2014 to 140 million euros
* 9-month operating result reached 208 million euros and was positively influenced by the net valuation gain on investment property of 93 million euros
* 9-month net profit amounted to 122 million euros compared to 67 million euros over nine months of 2013
* EPRA Net Asset Value strongly increased to 1,730 million euros as of Sept. 30
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: