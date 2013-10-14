BRIEF-Kuyumcukent Gayrimenkul proposes dividend for 2016
* Said on Tuesday proposed a dividend of gross 0.0422502 lira ($0.0115) net 0.0367393 lira per share payable starting from May 31
Oct 14 China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
* China Pacific Insurance says Jan-Sept accumulated gross premium income of life insurance unit at 76.9 billion yuan ($12.6 billion)
* China Pacific Insurance says Jan-Sept accumulated gross premium income of property insurance unit at 61.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/guv73v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA