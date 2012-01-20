By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 20 U.S. private equity fund
Carlyle Group has sold 18 million shares in China
Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC), taking its
holding below 5 percent, CPIC said in a statement.
Based on Thursday's closing price, Carlyle raised about
HK$438 million ($57 million) from the latest selldown, taking
total proceeds from four sales since December 2010 to about $3.6
billion
Carlyle's stake sale in CPIC -- China's
third-biggest insurer -- puts the U.S. buyout fund on course for
its biggest-ever cash exit, should it completely sell out of the
company. Carlyle invested about $800 million in CPIC between
2005 and 2007 for a 17 percent stake, sources previously told
Reuters.
In the first nine months of 2011, Carlyle distributed more
than $15 billion to its fund investors, a record performance,
and the returns reaped from CPIC means that Asia made a
substantial contribution to last year's returns to investors.
China Pacific said late on Thursday that Carlyle sold 18
million shares of the company, cutting its stake to 4.94 percent
from 5.15 percent. China Pacific's Hong Kong-listed shares were
up 2.3 percent at HK$24.90 on Friday morning, while the
benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent.
($1 = 7.7603 Hong Kong dollars)
