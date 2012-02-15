* Shares fall to record low

* FSA probe continues, outcome and timing remain uncertain

* Barclaycard decides against renewing CPP contract

* Barclaycard blow to have adverse impact on results from 2012 onwards (Adds share price fall, analyst comment)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 15 British credit card insurer CPP, under the cloud of a regulatory probe for the past year, suffered a new blow on Wednesday when Barclaycard decided against renewing its contract.

Barclaycard suspended some sales of CPP products last year, and will end all others within three to six months, said CPP. The company helps victims of identity theft and is under investigation in Britain over its sales technique.

Shares in CPP, which first listed in 2010, fell over 17 percent to an all-time intraday low of 97.95 pence in early trade before recovering some ground. Shares traded at 104.75 at 0900 GMT, giving CPP a market capitalisation of around 180 million pounds ($282 million).

CPP has been under investigation by Britain's Financial Services Authority since last March. The regulator said CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to customers and may not have explained properly how its products worked.

The company said there was still no end in sight to the investigation, that the outcome was uncertain and that it continued to hurt business. The loss of the Barclaycard contract was disappointing and would have an "adverse impact" on revenue and profits from 2012 onwards, it said.

"The board remains positive about the group's prospects in the UK as the new business pipeline continues to build, the consumer appeal of the group's products remains strong, and relationships with business partners remain good," CPP said in a statement.

Brokerage Peel Hunt said CPP could lose other customers, particularly in Britain, and kept a "sell" rating on the stock.

"We believe there is potential for the international growth story to deliver value, but only if the outcome of the investigation is favourable," it said in a research note.

($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)