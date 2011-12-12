* Duration and outcome of FSA investigation is uncertain

* Expects 6 pct organic revenue growth in 2011

* 2012 group operating profit to be significantly lower than 2011 (Adds details)

LONDON, Dec 12 British credit card insurer CPP Group warned that its 2012 profit was likely to be significantly lower than this year as sales are hampered by a regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish date.

Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is investigating the way in which CPP sold protection against identity theft, a probe which led Barclaycard to suspend sales of some CPP products.

On Monday, CPP said the duration and outcome of the FSA's probe was uncertain but that trading had remained robust with the firm expecting organic revenue growth of around 6 percent for 2011, broadly in line with market expectations.

Underlying group operating profit in 2012, however, is likely to be significantly lower than 2011 due to the impact of lower sales this year, and increased regulatory costs and economic pressures in southern Europe

"The transition to a new Identity Protection product has meant lost sales opportunities and this, combined with challenging trading conditions in Southern Europe, will impact the business in the near term," the company said in a statement.

Shares in the firm closed on Friday at 139 pence, down almost 50 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 240 million pounds ($374.91 million). ($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Lorraine Turner)