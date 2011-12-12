* Duration and outcome of FSA investigation is uncertain
* Expects 6 pct organic revenue growth in 2011
* 2012 group operating profit to be significantly lower than
2011
(Adds details)
LONDON, Dec 12 British credit card insurer
CPP Group warned that its 2012 profit was likely to be
significantly lower than this year as sales are hampered by a
regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish
date.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is
investigating the way in which CPP sold protection against
identity theft, a probe which led Barclaycard to suspend sales
of some CPP products.
On Monday, CPP said the duration and outcome of the FSA's
probe was uncertain but that trading had remained robust with
the firm expecting organic revenue growth of around 6 percent
for 2011, broadly in line with market expectations.
Underlying group operating profit in 2012, however, is
likely to be significantly lower than 2011 due to the impact of
lower sales this year, and increased regulatory costs and
economic pressures in southern Europe
"The transition to a new Identity Protection product has
meant lost sales opportunities and this, combined with
challenging trading conditions in Southern Europe, will impact
the business in the near term," the company said in a statement.
Shares in the firm closed on Friday at 139 pence, down
almost 50 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around
240 million pounds ($374.91 million).
($1 = 0.6402 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Lorraine Turner)