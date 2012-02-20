(Repeats to additional clients)

LONDON Feb 20 British credit card insurer CPP, under the cloud of a regulatory probe for the past year, said it had applied for trading in its shares to be suspended immediately.

"The group's application follows communications from the FSA over the weekend concerning its investigation into certain issues surrounding the sale of the Group's Card Protection and Identity Protection products in the UK," it said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it was committed to achieving an outcome acceptable to the FSA, and added that any agreed outcome will likely have a "significant adverse financial impact." (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Sarah Young)