LONDON May 31 CPPGroup PLC : * Statement re possible offer * Cpp-understands that the refinancing and possible offer are subject to a

number of pre-conditions * Is aware that progress is being made on the satisfaction of certain of these

pre-conditions * It is believed that two of the pre-conditions will need to be met before an

attempt is made to satisfy the others * Accepts that the satisfaction of the pre-conditions may take an extended

period of time * Panel has consented to an extension of offer deadline until 5.00 p.m. on 30

August 2013