LONDON May 31 CPPGroup PLC :
* Statement re possible offer
* Cpp-understands that the refinancing and possible offer are
subject to a
number of pre-conditions
* Is aware that progress is being made on the satisfaction of
certain of these
pre-conditions
* It is believed that two of the pre-conditions will need to be
met before an
attempt is made to satisfy the others
* Accepts that the satisfaction of the pre-conditions may take
an extended
period of time
* Panel has consented to an extension of offer deadline until
5.00 p.m. on 30
August 2013