LONDON Oct 26 CPPGroup PLC : * Continued to trade profitably, delivering a performance in line with current

market expectations * Trading consistent with the trends reported in the group's half year report * Revenue has declined 6 percent, underlying operating profit has reduced as a result of UK performance * Agreed with the FSA that cppl will not participate in future group borrowing

arrangements * Continues to be uncertainty about the duration and outcome of the FSA

investigation * May have a material impact on the group's ability to raise debt finance * Anticipate that trading will continue to be difficult, most notably in the UK * Performance in 2013 is expected to be materially lower than 2012