MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 30 CPPGroup PLC : * Appointment of Brent Escott as chief executive officer * Appointment of Brent Escott as chief executive officer * Appointment of Craig Parsons as chief financial officer * Appointments effective from 1 September 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.